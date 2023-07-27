These are the EFF leaders ‘banned’ from anniversary rally after transport flop

Compiled by Kyle Zeeman

The EFF has named and shamed party leaders who allegedly failed to provide sufficient transport for supporters to attend its 10th anniversary rally this weekend.

The party has held several events in the weeks leading up to its main gathering at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Supporters are expected to be addressed by party leaders including Julius Malema.

In hot water

The party named and shamed those who allegedly “failed to organise transport for their constituencies”, banning them from the event.

“All of those whose names appear on the respective lists below, are banned from attending the 10th anniversary rally of the EFF, and further consequences will be explored against them and all those who may have procured a certain amount of transportation, but did not meet the requisite target,” the party said.

The list includes MPs Phiwaba Madokwe and Vusi Khoza, as well as Brenda Mathevula and Slindile Luthuli who represent the party in the National Council of Provinces.

The party said it first asked all public representatives in January to arrange transport for the rally. An initial deadline for finalised arrangements was set for the end of May, and extended to the end of June.

The EFF repeated the call during a press conference earlier this month, warning that those who failed to heed its direction would be publicly named and shamed.

The party thanked leaders who successfully organised transport and urged them to ensure vehicles used were safe.

“We call on all public representatives to ensure the transportation methods used to bring their constituencies to FNB Stadium are safe, in a good condition, and utilised by responsible and experienced drivers.”

‘Marikana gave birth to the EFF’

Addressing supporters at the 10th anniversary address in Marikana, near Rustenburg in the North West, on Wednesday, Malema said the massacre which took place in the area 13 years ago was a “dark shadow” on the nation’s history.

“Nothing can ever escape it. The pain of that day remains with us and will never go away. The pain of that day gave birth to the EFF. That is why we are here today, to free the spirits of those killed on the 16th of August 2012. We are here to tell our brothers we miss them and in their honour we have slaughtered cows to free their spirits from the pain that visited them that day.”