By Thahasello Mphatsoe

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema led the ceremonial slaughter of cows at the EFF farm in Koestersfontein, Magaliesburg. Cattle and groceries were donated to the EFF by supporters ahead of the party’s 10th anniversary rally.

