Tick tock for Sassa cards: Postbank warns August deadline won’t move

Postbank also warns beneficiaries to be alert to scams during the migration process.

Postbank has warned social grant beneficiaries that there are only two payment cycles left to replace their Sassa gold cards before they stop working at the end of August.

On Thursday, Postbank urged beneficiaries to switch to the new Postbank black cards before the 31 August 2026 deadline, warning that no extension would be granted.

Deadline looms for Sassa gold card holders

The bank said beneficiaries who fail to replace their cards before the deadline could struggle to access their grant payments.

“There [are]only two grant payment months left before Sassa gold cards stop working, and beneficiaries are encouraged not to wait until the last minute as delays and long queues may occur closer to the deadline date,” Postbank said.

The bank added that beneficiaries without a black card after 31 August “will need to first obtain a new card before they can access payments”.

Postbank chief commercial officer Thami Cele said the migration window was closing quickly.

“The window period for replacing Sassa gold cards is closing fast, and we are concerned that many beneficiaries may think that they still have sufficient time, or the period will be extended,” said Cele.

“Anyone without a black card after the deadline will need to first obtain a new card before they can access payments.”

Where beneficiaries can collect black cards

Postbank said the replacement process is free and can be completed at designated service points in participating retail stores nationwide.

Beneficiaries can collect cards at selected Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay, Boxer and Spar stores.

Beneficiaries must bring a valid ID or a temporary ID to collect a card.

The bank said beneficiaries can collect cards in any province, regardless of where their social grant was approved.

“Postbank black cards work immediately upon issue, and there is no need to go to a Sassa office once you have received your new card,” the bank said.

“Any funds balance currently in a customer’s gold card will automatically be reflected.”

Postbank warns beneficiaries about scams

Postbank also warned beneficiaries to be alert to scams during the migration process.

The bank said legitimate cards would have “Postbank” written on the front and stressed that beneficiaries should not complete or sign any forms when receiving the new cards.

“If it’s not written Postbank, then it is a scam,” the bank warned.

Beneficiaries seeking assistance can contact Postbank on its toll-free number, 0800 53 54 55, or dial 120355# to find the nearest card collection point.