‘Tourism an asset to our economy’: Ramaphosa says sector can be bigger than it currently is

Inbound tourism numbers are rising after the Covid-19 pandemic downturn.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed optimism about the potential for South Africa’s tourism sector to expand, emphasising the country’s appeal as a top destination for global visitors.

In his weekly newsletter, Ramaphosa highlighted the country’s natural beauty as a driver for inclusive economic growth.

Having recently visited Robben Island in the Western Cape, the president underscored the importance of tourism to the national economy.

“It is an asset to our economy that every year draws millions of tourists from around the world to our shores,” the newsletter states.

He pointed out the diversity of South Africa’s tourism offerings, which go beyond natural attractions.

“Beyond the substantial natural resource endowments of our beaches, national parks and biodiversity conservation areas, cultural and heritage tourism is also thriving in South Africa.

“We are home to 12 Unesco World Heritage Sites. These include Robben Island and the Cradle of Humankind in Gauteng, which has among the largest known concentrations of hominid fossils in the world.”

Ramaphosa noted that the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently ranked South Africa as Africa’s premier tourism destination, citing factors such as the country’s business operating environment, information technology, and tourism infrastructure and services.

He added that inbound tourism numbers were rising after the Covid-19 pandemic downturn.

“In 2023, South Africa recorded around 8.5 million international tourist arrivals. These visitors spent over R95 billion.

“Domestic tourism is the mainstay of the tourism economy. Between January and July last year, South Africans took over 21 million trips to explore their country.”

Ramaphosa reiterated his belief in the sector’s potential for further growth.

“We are scaling up a range of tourism promotion strategies to restore inbound tourism figures to pre-pandemic levels.

“These strategies include an improved tourism visa regime, streamlining the tour operator license process, increased investment in tourism infrastructure and services, and improving safety and security at tourism sites.”

The president highlighted the tourism sector’s employment impact, stating that it directly and indirectly supports about 1.5 million jobs.

He also mentioned the presidential employment stimulus (PES) as a tool to create more work opportunities for young people.

“Tourism is a growth area for small business development.”

G20 summit

Looking ahead to South Africa’s hosting of the first-ever G20 summit on African soil, Ramaphosa said the government aims to use the event to promote the country as a prime tourism destination.

“Just as Brazil did last year during its hosting of the G20 Summit, South Africa will promote the role of tourism in creating jobs and advancing sustainable development in the countries of the global south.”

He concluded by emphasising tourism’s critical role in job creation under the government of national unity (GNU).

“By working together as government, business and communities, we can ensure that the natural splendour of our country becomes a driver of economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity.”

