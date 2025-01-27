Tourists urged to stay in cars after grandfather trampled by elephant

The grandfather was trying to save his two grandchildren when the elephant attacked.

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has urged tourists to stay inside their vehicles when visiting the Kruger National Park and encountering wild animals, including elephants.

SANParks’ warning follows a tragic incident where a tourist was trampled and killed by an elephant near the Crocodile River at the Malelane Gate on Saturday.

Warning

The Kruger National Park’s spokesperson, Isaac Phaahla, said the victim and his family were day visitors in the park.

“Due to the sensitivity of the incident, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting or sharing any photos and videos of the incident on social media. Additional details will be released in due course.”

Ammed’s family said they were devastated by the incident.

“It is, however, not the right time to talk about this matter,” a close relative, Mohamed Shah, said.

Attack

Meanwhile, Malelane police are investigating the incident.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said Ammed’s grandchildren, aged 5 and 11, were taking pictures and videos of an elephant inside the park, not far from the gate, when suddenly the elephant came charging towards them.

“The eldest child is said to have managed to grab the youngest one, and both ran towards their grandfather, who also took off as he realised the elephant was charging.

“The 11-year-old boy who held his sister is said to have fallen down, and the elephant came towards him (the boy), then attacked him, using its trunk, and the elephant was focusing on his legs. It was during this time when the grandfather went to assist him when the elephant turned and trampled on him before it left them and returned to the Kruger National Park premises,” Ndubane said.

Investigation

Ndubane said officers and emergency services were summoned to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to the injuries whilst the boy sustained some injuries in the leg. The little girl was reportedly unharmed during the incident. An inquest case has been opened.

“The incident surrounding this tragic incident is underway, and members of the public are urged to take extra caution when visiting nature reserves as incidents of animal attack continue to be reported,” Ndubane

Ammed was buried on Sunday according to Islamic and Muslim rites.

