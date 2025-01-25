Elephant tramples tourist to death in Kruger National Park

The incident happened near Crocodile River at Malelane Gate on Saturday.

Elephants are usually peaceful animals, but may attack if threatned. Picture: iStock

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed that a tourist has been trampled to death by an elephant in the Kruger National Park (KNP).

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw said the incident happened near Crocodile River at the Malelane Gate on Saturday.

Attack

“Today a tragic accident occurred when a tourist was charged and trampled by an elephant. This, regrettably, resulted in loss of life.

“South African National Parks (SANParks) officials were at the scene to attend to the matter and support the family. Events leading up to the incident are currently under investigation,” Louw said.

Stop sharing pictures

Louw urged the public not to post any pictures on social media.

“Due to the sensitivity of this matter, we appeal to the public to refrain from posting any pictures or videos of the incident and victim.

“SANParks board and management extends their heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased for the loss of their loved one,” Louw said.

Rhino attack

Earlier this month, one person was injured after being attacked by a rhino in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said paramedics responded to an emergency call following a rhino attack just outside the Pietermaritzburg area.

“On arrival, our team found one person who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition. Immediate advanced life support treatment was initiated to stabilise the patient. This included the use of specialised rescue equipment to ensure safe and effective care in a challenging environment,” Robertson said.

Robertson said the patient was stabilised on-site and taken to hospital for further treatment.

American tourist killed

Last year, an 80-year-old American tourist was killed by elephant at the Kafue National Park in Zambia.

According to Wilderness, another female guest was also injured in this incident.

It is understood the aggressive bull elephant charged the vehicle carrying six guests and a guide who were on a game drive from Lufupa Camp.

Hospitality company Wilderness said the injured guest was taken to a private medical facility in South Africa while the other four guests received treatment for minor injuries.

Why do elephants attack?

According to SANParks website, elephants are usually peaceful animals. Females may, however, be aggressive when young calves are present and bulls can be exceptionally aggressive during musth.

It said all elephants may become aggressive when sick, injured or harassed.

“Elephants react to threats or challenges in three different ways. Dominance or threat displays are designed to demonstrate the superior strength and social position of the individual.

They may look towards the threat, spreading their ears out. ‘Standing tall’, they raise their head and tusks high. Head-shaking and trunk-swishing can also be seen, SANParks said.

SANParks said elephants may run at the threat in a demonstration or real charge.

“Most charges are mock charges which are broken off before the target is reached. However if an attack is followed through, an elephant is quite capable of killing another elephant, other animals (including humans) or wrecking cars,” SANParks added.

