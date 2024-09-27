Traditional leaders receive new vehicle fleet in SA’s cash-strapped province

FF Plus vows to challenge Free State legislature's gifting of 10 luxury cars to traditional leaders.

Traditional leaders in Free State have been gifted almost R10 million worth of new vehicles.

The province’s legislature approved the procurement hoping the vehicles would aid in “facilitating development” and “fostering innovation”.

Members of the opposition have vowed to interrogate Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha Mathae to ensure all oversight criteria were met.

New BMW for traditional leader

The kings and queens were presented with the gifts as part of Heritage Day celebrations earlier this week.

Among the fleet was at least one luxury BMW SUV and several Ford Ranger double cab 4x4s.

“Donating these vehicles is also a mechanism to bestow honour unto traditional councils,” stated Premier Mathae.

“This initiative is crucial for traditional committees to efficiently fulfil their responsibilities and be active drivers of progress in their communities,” she concluded.

As well as the vehicles, the provincial administration celebrated the R200 million spent on repairing road infrastructure in the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality.

FF Plus to query figures

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) are leading the fight against waste in the province.

Member of the Free State legislature, Armand Cloete, highlighted the precarious financial position of the province, stating that their accounts committee had overspent on the salaries of educators and medical personnel in the first quarter

“In spite of the recent cost-saving measures implemented by the provincial treasury, the premier deemed it necessary to buy traditional leaders new vehicles,” stated Cloete.

“All while the Free State Legislature is struggling to get enough funds from the provincial treasury to effectively perform its oversight role,” he continued.

R1.14 billion in wasteful expenditure

The Auditor-General of South Africa (AGSA) 2022/23 annual report showed the Free State government has recorded R1.14 billion in wasteful expenditure.

The health department spent 102% of its budget but only achieved 41% of its targets, while medical negligence claims increased from R4.56 billion to R5,01 billion in the 2022/23 report.

The human settlements department, tasked with social housing, only used 36.7% of its budget but achieved 18.75% of its targets.

Across the government departments, 11 reported a total cash shortfall of R2.74 billion.

“We find it concerning that some departments had to use their 2023-24 budgets to meet their 2022-23 commitments,” stated the AGSA.

However, the AGSA noted the premier had made a “commendable” effort to improve the submission rate for municipal financial statements