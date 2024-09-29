Mbombela pitch invader okay after tackle at Springbok clash [VIDEO]

The Springboks produced a top performance to power to a thumping 48-7 win over Argentina to win the 2024 Rugby Championship

The Springboks magnificent triumph over Argentina was slightly marred by a disruptive pitch invader who was tackled by the Mbombela Stadium pitch security after the clash.

The Springboks produced a top performance to power to a thumping 48-7 win over Argentina to win the 2024 Rugby Championship in style at the Free State stadium on Saturday night.

Watch the video of the Springbok rugby specator being tackled

Knockout

While, it was all fun and games with the whole country celebrating the Springboks trashing of the Los Pumas in front of a packed stadium, several pitch invaders ran onto the field after the match to perhaps share in the jubilation of the Boks momentous victory.

One spectator who was allegedly inebriated was tackled by the security when trying to bring him down.

The incident happened during the handover of a Springbok cap to record breaker Eben Etzebeth from Victor Matfield.

Spectator released

It is understood that Springbok medical staff attended to the spectator before paramedics took over and transported him off the field in a golf cart.

While a representative from the Mombela Stadium told The Citizen she heard of the incident but did not have the exact details, it is believed the tackled spectator was in good health and released shortly after being examined by paramedics.

Record breaker

Meanwhile, Etzebeth thanked his team-mates for ensuring he could celebrate his milestone 128th Test cap for the Springboks in the right fashion with a victory and winning the Rugby Championship title for 2024.

Etzebeth became South Africa’s most capped player on Saturday, going past Victor Matfield’s previous mark of 127 Tests.

It was an “unbelievable performance” by the Boks, according to the 32-year-old lock.

“The guys wanted to make it special for me, but it will always be a team sport, and the trophy was the big thing. It was an unbelievable performance from everyone.”

Siya Kolisi tribute

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and Etzebeth’s close friend paid tribute to a player who could one day go down as the greatest to have ever worn the green and gold.

“I am so proud of you, I am so grateful to be your friend and I can’t wait to tell my grandkids I played with Eben Ysterbeth. Cheers my brother, I love you.”

Kolisi also praised the superb crowd in Mbombela, who were in full voice throughout the final game of the competition as they cheered the Boks on to a famous Rugby Championship title.

Additional reporting by Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Ross Roche

