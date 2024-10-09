Tshwane Bus Services: Expect delays due to shortage of drivers following unprotected strike

160 routes serviced by Tshwane Bus Services on weekdays will have 15 fewer buses on these days.

Commuters using the City of Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) this week will experience delays on some routes due to a shortage of drivers.

The city on Wednesday announced the slight disruptions to bus operations on Thursday and Friday.

According to the city, the 160 bus routes which are normally serviced on weekdays will have 15 fewer buses on both days.

Here are the affected routes

“The shortage will see some of the routes either experiencing delays in the scheduled times or fewer buses, as some of the on-duty drivers will be diverted to the high-volume areas,” it said.

These will affect the following routes:

Villieria 3

Westpark 1, 7 and 8

Voortrekkerhoogte

Die Wilgers

Lynnwood Manor

Garsfontein 2

Centurion

Danville

Doornpoort 2

Eastlynne 1

Driver to appear before the city’s disciplinary committee

The shortage is due to certain drivers’ participation in an unprotected strike in May.

“31 bus drivers who are affiliated to the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU) will be appearing before the city’s disciplinary committee after they were served with charges for participating in an unprotected strike in May 2024,” the city said.

The city apologises profusely to the bus commuters who will be adversely affected by the slight disruption and advises them to make alternative travel arrangements.

Nasiphi Moya elected mayor of Tshwane

Meanwhile, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Moya received the support of her own party, as well as the African National Congress (ANC), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and a number of smaller parties in the council.

She received 122 votes, to 86 for the DA’s Cilliers Brink.

Moya holds a Masters in Philosophy from the University of Cape Town and a PhD in Political Science from the University of the Western Cape.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

