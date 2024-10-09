City of Tshwane: Mashaba defends his relationship with the EFF

Herman Mashaba says the EFF has never shown any ill-intention in his dealings with the party.

Despite the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) warning not to bring the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) into a coalition in Tshwane, ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba says he saw nothing wrong with working with the Red Berets.

In a media briefing with some of ActionSA’s new coalition partners in the City of Tshwane, Mashaba said he had enjoyed a good working relationship with the EFF in Johannesburg.

“In my three years as a mayor I can assure you that the EFF was the most supportive,” Mashaba said.

EFF tenders and corruption

Mashaba claimed the EFF had never shown any intention to steal from the public purse when he was the mayor of Johannesburg.

“They never came to my house to talk about tenders or any issue related to corruption,” Mashaba said.

ALSO READ: Mashaba says ActionSA is done with Brink, DA in Tshwane

Mashaba threw a veiled attack at the DA which has been against working with the EFF in municipalities.

“I cannot say the same thing about parties that tried to discredit us by saying involvement with the EFF is a doomsday coalition.”

There were indications that the EFF would be part of a new ANC-ActionSA coalition in Tshwane.

EFF Gauteng chairperson Nkululeko Dunga told reporters on Wednesday that the latest developments have revived discussions over ActionSA having a mayor in Tshwane, the ANC keeping Johannesburg, and the EFF taking Ekurhuleni.

“We are confident that the new configuration of government will now create stability,” he said.

Coalition arrangements between the EFF and the ANC have appeared to be disastrous in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni, often marred by fights for positions of power.

Mashaba also hinted that Ekurhuleni would be the next municipality to see a change in the coalition arrangement.

The ANC currently governs with the EFF in that municipality, with a speaker from the EFF and a mayor from the ANC.

Squabbles over service delivery

During his term as the mayor of Johannesburg, Mashaba was accused of implementing EFF policies and focusing on service delivery in the townships.

He said ActionSA working with its coalition partners would ensure that all communities are serviced, including poor areas.

ALSO READ: DA warns ActionSA not to bring the EFF into government in Tshwane

“What we are doing, we are doing for people of Tshwane. We are doing it for South Africa. We are doing it for our communities in the townships and informal settlements for them to access services of government,” he said.

He said the new coalition would focus on service delivery in townships and urban areas alike.

“When you are in government you have a responsibility to service everybody,” he said.

On the possibility of Mashaba working with the ANC at a national level, he said the parties should be “given space” to negotiate.