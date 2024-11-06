UK’s remains undecided on SA genocide case against Israel [VIDEO]

South Africa’s ICJ case formed part of the bilateral talks between Ronald Lamola and David Lammy

The United Kingdom’s new labour government said it was still undecided on South Africa’s genocide case against Israel filed at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa’s ICJ case formed part of the bilateral talks between International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary David Lammy talks on South Africa’s case at the ICJ over Israel, BRICS and Russia. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/M1priKbyJY — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) November 5, 2024

UK undecided

Lamola said during their “tête-á-tête and working luncheon” the duo discussed various important issues on the regional and international agenda and reiterated the need for both countries to continue working together to address some of the global challenges facing humanity.

“We also continue to call for calm and de-escalation in the Middle East, Gaza, Lebanon, and the entirety of the Middle East, as well as Sudan.”

Lammy said the UK was still undecided on South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ and the partial suspension of arms exports to Israel has been guided by the importance of upholding international humanitarian law.

“These are matters that take careful legal consideration and the UK government, of course, is giving that due consideration.

Trade ties stagnant

Meanwhile, South Africa and the UK said they want to reinvigorate trade ties after trade and investment stagnated in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and domestic challenges in both countries.

Britain’s Prince William met with President Cyril Ramaphosa at his official residence of Genadendal in Cape Town.

The prince who is in Cape Town, has chosen the mother city to host the Earthshot Prize Awards Week and the awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday.

UK key partner

Lamola said the UK remains a key partner for South Africa.

“As you know, our trade and investment relationship has stagnated somewhat, not only because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also because of the general state of the global economy and our various domestic challenges.

“The state visit by President Ramaphosa in 2022 and the recent working visit by Deputy President Mashatile to the UK aimed to provide renewed impetus to our bilateral engagements.

“More specifically, the Deputy President’s visit was to re-build investor confidence in South Africa and increase foreign direct investment into SA,” said Lamola.

