US level 2 travel alert for SA ‘nothing new’, Presidency says

In a travel advisory issued last week, the US State Department warned US citizens about dangers in South Africa.

The Presidency states that it does not view the level 2 travel alert issued for South Africa by the US government as a matter of concern.

US warning

“Exercise increased caution in South Africa due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, and kidnapping.

“Violent crime is common and includes robbery, rape, carjacking and mugging… Kidnappers target U.S. citizens and other foreign travellers to steal money. There is a risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity, in South Africa,” the US State Department said on its website.

Crime in SA

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said it’s standard practice for the US to issue travel advisories for countries worldwide.

“With respect to South Africa, the travel alert, just list the kinds of crimes that most South Africans, if not all South Africans, fall victim to or crimes that confront us as a country. There is nothing new there in that regard.”

Travel ban

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation banning nationals of 12 nations in Africa and the Middle East from entering the US.

The directive is part of an immigration crackdown Trump launched this year at the start of his second term.

“We will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm,” Trump said in a video posted on X. He said the list could be revised and new countries could be added.

Muslim countries

As part of Trump’s intensified crackdown on immigration, Trump announced that nationals from Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen will be banned.

Seven of the countries on the new list of those banned also have Muslim-majority populations.

During his first term in office, Trump announced a ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations, a policy that underwent several iterations before being upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018.

