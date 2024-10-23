Vaal Dam level continues to drop. Here’s what it stood at this week

The Vaal Dam is the primary feeder for Rand Water, which draws from the Sterkfontein Dam should the Vaal have a distinguished low capacity.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest weekly report revealed a significant decline in the Vaal Dam’s water capacity levels.

The dam, an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), recorded a capacity of 36.2% of its full storage capacity (FSC) of 2.5 billion cubic metres, this week.

According to the department’s comparison report, it went down from 37.8% the previous week, and 39.5% the other week.

Last year, the Vaal Dam—which supplies water to Gauteng— sat at a significantly higher capacity of 76.2%.

This significant decline continues to spark concerns over the region’s water security.

Vaal Dam contingency

The Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has been encouraging residents to use water sparingly due to low storage levels.

As part of the 14 dams that make up the IVRS, the Vaal will also draw from the Sterkfontein Dam should it have a distinguished low capacity.

“The standard operating rule is that Sterkfontein Dam releases water to the Vaal Dam when the Vaal Dam reaches a level below 18%,” DWS Communication Services’ Sanku Tsunke, confirmed to The Citizen.

Sterkfontein Dam was listed as being at 97.8% of its 2.6 billion cubic meter FSC, as per the 21 October reading.

Last week it stood at the same capacity, while it was a bit higher in the previous year at 99.8%.

The department shared that it expects rain to supplement the dam levels while predicting low chances of requiring the Sterkfontein reserves.

“There is a 95% probability that there will be sufficient water in the IVRS (excluding Sterkfontein Dam) during the tunnel closure period,” said Tsunke.

“Should the 5% risk materialise, then DWS will release water from Sterkfontein Dam into the Vaal Dam,” he added.

