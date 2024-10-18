Vaal Dam levels continue to drop, now below 40%

Last year, the Vaal Dam sat at a significantly higher capacity of 77.5%.

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest weekly report revealed a significant decline in the Vaal Dam’s water capacity levels.

The dam, an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), recorded a capacity of 37.8% this week.

According to the department’s comparison report, it went down from 39.5% the previous week.

Last year, the Vaal Dam—which supplies water to Gauteng— sat at a significantly higher capacity of 77.5%.

This significant decline continues to spark concerns over the region’s water security.

The Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) issued a cautionary advisory, encouraging residents to use water judiciously due to low storage levels.

Rand Water implemented level 1 water restrictions across the region.

Emfuleni Municipality has also appealed to consumers to reduce their water usage, citing excessive withdrawals by Gauteng municipalities.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam levels continue to drop, now 40% lower than last year

Mpumalanga’s Lowveld region shows concerning declines

The Vaal Dam is not the only water source with dwindling resources.

The department on Wednesday in its weekly report called for the conservation of water resources as dam levels across Mpumalanga’s Lowveld region show concerning declines.

Longmere, Klipkopjes, and Primkop dams were the only ones that maintained stable levels at 75.2%, 81.8% and 39.3% respectively.

The following dams recorded declining water levels:

Ohrigstad Dam: 23.8% to 20.4%

Blyderivierpoort Dam: 71.6% to 68.8%

Buffelskloof Dam: 56.7% to 53.3%

Driekoppies Dam: 95.4% to 90.0%

Witklip Dam: 79.2% to 75.7%

Kwena Dam: 74.8% to 72.4%

Da Gama Dam: 86.4% to 84.7%

Inyaka Dam: 86.0% to 84.6%

The provincial overview also indicated a decline in average dam levels from 83.3% to 81.6%. Water Management Areas (WMA) have also been affected.

Olifants WMA decreased from 75.0% to 74.0%. While Inkomati-Usuthu WMA also dropped from 85.4% to 84.1%.

“The report also shows that all three districts of the Mpumalanga province recorded declines in water levels, with Ehlanzeni dropping from 83.8% to 80.4%, Gert Sibande from 81.8% to 80.8% and Nkangala from 85.4% to 84.1%,” the department added.

ALSO READ: Vaal River threatened: Resort, nearby businesses may close

District-level changes

All three districts reported decreases in water levels:

Ehlanzeni: 90.7% to 89.6%

Gert Sibande: 86.4% to 85.2%

Nkangala: 92.0% to 91.1%

The DWS called on all residents and businesses to implement water conservation measures to help maintain adequate water levels across the province.

“South Africa is a water-scarce country and water has to be used with utmost care and sparingly,” warned the DWS.

NOW READ: No swimming allowed: Warning after 13-year-old drowns in irrigation canal