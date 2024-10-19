Top 10 stories of the day: Sassa data breach | Vaal level at 40% | Deputy mayor owes Tshwane R620k

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Minister Sisisi Tolashe has called an urgent meeting in light of Sassa’s data security breach, the Vaal Dam water level is continuing to drop, and the newly-elected mayor of Tshwane owes the municipality a substantial sum.

Also, Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana has died and the sister of one of the victims of alleged insurance killer Rachel Kutumela, has lamented the manner in which her brother was killed.

Also, it has emerged that Joburg and Tshwane have far fewer health inspectors than recommended and South Africa’s women’s cricket team will play against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final.

News today: 19 October

Sassa social grant security breach: Minister wants answers

Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe, has called an urgent meeting with the Sassa and Department of Social Development EXCO on Friday.

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

This is for them to account for an alleged data security breach within the social grant system.

Vaal Dam levels continue to drop, now below 40%

The Department of Water and Sanitation’s latest weekly report revealed a significant decline in the Vaal Dam’s water capacity levels.

Vaal Dam. Image: Department of Water and Sanitation

The dam, an essential part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), recorded a capacity of 37.8% this week.

Tshwane’s new deputy mayor, and former finance MMC, told to settle his R620k municipal debt [VIDEO]

The DA has demanded newly-elected deputy mayor of the City of Tshwane Eugene Modise pay back his enormous municipal debt.

Newly-elected deputy mayor of Tshwane Eugene Modise. Picture: Facebook

Modise is the chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane and a recently-elected Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for finance in the municipality.

Former minister Membathisi Mdladlana has died

Former labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana has reportedly died.

Former minister Membathisi Mdladlana. Picture: Gallo/ Alan Murdoch

News of his passing was shared by the SABC on Friday afternoon.

‘They killed my brother and dumped him like a dog,’ says sister of alleged insurance killer’s victim

Jane Seakamela, the sister of Jacob Petros Seakamela, one of the victims of alleged insurance killer Rachel Kutumela, has lamented the manner in which her brother was killed.

Raesetja Rachel Shokane Kutumela, her sister and daughter at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on 18 October 2024. Picture: Justice, Crime Prevention and Security/X

Jacob was found dead on 14 September 2022.

Spaza shops: Joburg and Tshwane have far fewer health inspectors than recommended

Hardly a day goes by now without news about a group of children falling ill after eating snacks bought from a spaza shop.

Inspectors from the National Consumer Commission found this mouldy bread in a spaza shop in Naledi, Soweto, this week. Picture: supplied

In some places, communities closed down foreign-owned spaza shops, but the main problem seems to be that our metros do not have enough environmental health inspectors to check their compliance with food safety regulations and legislation.

Trevor Noah releases children’s book, reflects on his time on ‘The Daily Show’ [VIDEO]

In his life post the hosting of The Daily Show, South African comedian Trevor Noah has released a children’s book titled Into the Uncut Grass.

Comedian Trevor Noah has released Into the Uncut Grass which is a fictional tale of a boy who leaves the safety of his home for the unpredictable outdoors.Picture: trevornoah/Instagram

Unlike Noah’s bestselling autobiography Born Into Crime, Into the Uncut Grass is a fictional tale of a boy who leaves the safety of his home for the unpredictable outdoors, with his teddy bear in tow.

‘The minister has blocked me for exposing his hypocrisy,’ says Sara president

The President of the South African Roadies Association (Sara) has accused Minister of Sports Arts and Culture (DSAC) Gayton McKenzie of playing to the gallery and turning a blind eye to corruption in his department.

President of the South African Roadies Association (Sara) Freddie Nyathela with students at Sara. Picture: South African Roadies Association (Sara)/Facebook

“The minister has blocked me for exposing his hypocrisy of turning a blind eye and not acting (saying anything) against rampant fraud and corruption at the department as confirmed in the minutes of the meeting between the Portfolio Committee and the office of the auditor-general on 23 July 2024,” Sara President Freddie Nyathela told The Citizen.

South Africa to meet New Zealand in T20 World Cup final

The Proteas will face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday when they lock horns in a battle for the T20 Women’s World Cup trophy.

Members of the New Zealand team celebrate a wicket during their T20 Women’s World Cup semifinal against West Indies in Sharjah on Friday night. Picture: Alex Davidson/ICC/Getty Images

New Zealand beat former champions West Indies by eight runs in the second semifinal in Sharjah last night, progressing to the T20 Women’s World Cup final for the first time since 2010.

Mngqithi not reading too much into Arrows poor form

There are very few games where Mamelodi Sundowns don’t start as overwhelming favourites. The Carling Knockout last 16 clash against Golden Arrows at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday won’t be any different.

Manqoba Mngqithi, Head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2024 Carling Knockout Cup press conference at SAB AblnBev Headquarter in Johannesburg on 17 October 2024 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Arrows have had a mixed bag of results in the new Betway Premiership after four matches. They started the season with two wins but their last two matches didn’t go according to script with defeats to newly-promoted side Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United.

