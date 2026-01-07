South Africa

Vaal Dam water levels surge above capacity amid heavy summer rains

By Enkosi Selane

7 January 2026

The current near-capacity levels represent a turnaround from recent years.

Vaal Dam exceeds capacity as high inflows continue

Vaal Dam. Picture: Supplied.

The Vaal Dam, a critical component of the integrated Vaal river system, has experienced a slight decrease in water levels over recent days.

According to the latest measurements from The Reservoir, a water resource information centre for the catchment management forums of the Upper Vaal Water management area, on Wednesday, 7 January 2026, the dam recorded a level of 103.42%, down from 103.68% the previous day.

The dam maintained an inflow of 261.9 m3/s while releasing 247.2 m3/s through two open gates.

The Vaal Barrage measured 7.5 metres, with an outflow of 267 m3/s and a water temperature of 23.1 °C.

Two sluice gates remain open at the dam to regulate water levels.

Recent level fluctuations

According to The Reservoir, on Tuesday, the water was being managed with an inflow of 284.2 m3/s and an outflow of 247.2 m3/s.

The Vaal Barrage, measuring 7.5 metres, is releasing 282.9 cubic metres per second while recording a water temperature of 22.8 °C.

Additionally, on Monday, 5 January, the dam recorded a capacity of 103.81%, with significantly higher inflows of 324.1 m3/s and matching outflows of 247.2 m3/s through the same two-gate configuration.

The Vaal Barrage released 267.2 m3/s that day, with water temperatures at 22.2 °C.

By 4 January, the level stood at 103.62% with inflows of 340.9 m3/s. The Vaal Barrage measured 7.4 metres, releasing 266.1 m3/s whilst recording a water temperature of 23.6 °C.

Historical context

The current near-capacity levels represent a remarkable turnaround from recent years. On 4 January 2025, the dam was at 23.86%, whereas on 4 January 2024 it was 67.2%.

The situation mirrors 2023, when the dam reached 102.00% with three gates open, although it remains below the 110.4% recorded in 2022, when four gates were required.

Previous years showed concerning lows, with 2021 at 56.7%, 2020 at 50.50%, and 2017 at its lowest point at 44.22%.

The dam has experienced various capacities over the decade, including 74.36% in 2019, 80.87% in 2018, 53.96% in 2016, 84.06% in 2015 and 99.88% in 2014.

