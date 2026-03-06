Millions lost to water corruption

Corruption in South Africa's water sector threatens supply and trust. SIU recovers millions and launches forum to fight graft.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has flagged the wastage of millions of rands in corruption linked to inflated contracts, irregular appointments, payments for work not done and more in the water sector.

The SIU and the department of water and sanitation launched the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum on Wednesday to fight graft in the sector.

The SIU and the department have investigated corruption in the sector under 16 proclamations, completing nine investigations, with seven ongoing.

The SIU also recovered R569 million in cash and assets, prevented R717 million in potential losses, set aside contracts worth R1.1 billion, referred 270 matters for prosecution and initiated civil litigation worth R6.2 billion.

SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said with water shortages in various parts of the country, “we must ensure that we draw the lessons from our investigations”.

“The launch of the forum is a decisive step in protecting one of our most precious resources.

“Corruption in this sector threatens not only service delivery, but also the well-being of our people,” he said.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina said when corruption infiltrates the water sector, it does not only distort procurement processes or inflate invoices.

“It dries up taps, delays infrastructure, contaminates rivers and erodes public trust.

“In a water-scarce country such as SA, corruption is not a victimless crime. It is a direct assault on dignity and development.

“Every rand lost to corruption is a rand not spent on fixing leaks, expanding supply schemes or protecting our freshwater ecosystems.”

On Wednesday DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys announced the DA will approach the SA Police Service to expand the existing fraud and corruption case against the deputy mayor and MMC of finance Eugene Modise, relating to Triotic Protection Services, to include alleged links and potential conflicts of interest involving Gofa-One Business Enterprises and Batlhokomedi Management.

This includes any hidden beneficial ownership or unlawful financial benefit.

“Furthermore, the DA will write to the SIU to request a forensic investigation into the city’s water tanker procurement and spending, including the R777 million expenditure in 2024-2025.

“This must include verification that payments were supported by valid purchase orders, that services paid for were delivered and that procurement processes complied with all legal requirements.”

ANC Greater Tshwane regional coordinator George Matjila said the DA’s allegations were electioneering stunts.

“The DA has embarked on a sinister campaign to mislead residents of Tshwane and Gauteng that there’s a crisis that requires the DA to solve,” he said.