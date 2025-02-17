Water crisis: R25 billion municipal debt a threat to water security, says Awsisa

Municipalities across South Africa owe over R25 billion to water boards while Gauteng loses over two billion litres a day in leaks.

The figures illustrating Gauteng’s water crisis paint a bleaker picture by the day.

The Association of Water and Sanitation Institutes of South Africa (Awsisa) on Monday warned that municipalities would need to act with purpose to avoid the water situation spiralling out of control.

Porous infrastructure and an inability to recoup payments from customers was leaving municipalities in a financially unsustainable position, noted Awsisa.

Billions in lost water and revenue

Awsisa are a trade association registered in August 2023 that promotes the interests of the water and sanitation sector in conjunction with the national department.

The organisation accused municipalities of mismanaging water resources as well as not investing in or maintaining infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Stolen tanks and dirty tap water: Free State residents’ water struggles

The amount of water lost to leaks and bust pipes is exceeded only by the amount owed by municipalities.

“The situation is dire, and it is imperative that municipalities take their responsibilities as water service authorities seriously,” stated Awsisa.

“Municipalities owe water boards over R25 billion [nationally], and this threatens the water sector’s financial sustainability.

“In Gauteng, municipalities lose approximately 2.6 billion litres of water per day. This staggering loss is a stark reminder of the inefficiencies and mismanagement of water resources,” Awsisa explained.

Culture of non-payment

The organisation acknowledged that a culture of non-payment from residents also needed to be addressed, but urged municipalities to set the example.

“The failure to maintain and repair municipal water infrastructure means that no matter how much water is put into the system, it often ends up being lost, often literally, into the ground,” they added.

Electricity supply and pumping water go hand in hand, with Awsisa urging all overlapping entities to fulfil their obligations.

“It is imperative that we work together to address the root causes of the problem and ensure that municipalities are equipped to manage water resources effectively,” they concluded.

NOW READ: EXPLAINED: Gauteng has been overusing its water allocation for over a year