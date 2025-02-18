Illegal boreholes cause Gautrain tunnel damage, experts say

Experts say illegal borehole drilling is responsible for damaging Gautrain tunnels, citing the lack of regulation as a key issue in Johannesburg's water crisis.

A water duct where clean water is pumped from Gautrain tunnels into the polluted Zandspruit in Sandton, Joburg. Picture: Michel Bega

Water experts who have been concerned about Gautrain tunnels and underground water systems are not surprised by the damage from illegal borehole drilling on private property above these tunnels which brought parts of the train system to a halt this week.

Water expert Prof Anja du Plessis from Unisa said there had been various reports of illegal boreholes drilled across the city.

“Consumers have turned to install boreholes in an attempt to have some kind of buffer when taps run dry due to ongoing and expanding leaks and pipe bursts as well as reservoirs reaching critical levels due to demand, which includes water lost before it reaches their taps, outstripping supply,” she said.

Water lost before it reaches taps

Du Plessis said the drilling of boreholes was not a new occurrence.

“It is supposed to be managed by the City of Joburg and Johannesburg Water. The increased occurrence of illegal drilling of boreholes has been an ongoing issue, increasing in numbers as the City’s water woes continue. Clear leadership and communication are needed from those responsible to enable the enforcement of applicable by-laws,” she said.

ALSO READ: Water crisis: R25 billion municipal debt a threat to water security, says Awsisa

Yesterday, Gauteng transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said repair of the damaged section of the Gautrain tunnel would be fast-tracked following service disruptions between Park and Rosebank stations caused by illegal drilling by a private property.

Tlabela said preliminary investigations had revealed that the property owner did not get permission to sink a borehole and water and soil seeped into the tunnel.

Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe said it would cost more than R1 million to fix the hole and they were looking at a polymer sealant block to plug the hole.

More than R1m to fix and plug hole

“If there is additional damage to tunnel slab or tunnel lining, that in itself will need its longterm plan,” he said.

Kgobe said while the temporary solution to plug the hole was quick, service in the area remained suspended for the week.

ALSO READ: Gauteng grapples water leaks as Joburg mayor vows to restore supply in 7 days [VIDEO]

Water expert Dr Ferrial Adam said the situation regarding boreholes was concerning but not surprising – as are many of the challenges in the water sector.

“There is a significant lack of monitoring and regulation of groundwater usage, leading to a free-for-all scenario.”

Adams said big soft drink companies were using borehole water for the production of their drinks.

Soft drink companies using borehole water for production

“We have no idea how much is being used. This is particularly concerning as companies continue to drill boreholes without a comprehensive map or understanding of groundwater withdrawals. It’s imperative that the national government steps in to provide oversight, similar to how rivers are managed.

“This would ensure sustainable use of our precious groundwater resources and prevent potential long-term environmental damage,” she said.

ALSO READ: At least 60% of Johannesburg without water: Mayor promises restoration in seven days

Hennops River Revival founder Tarryn Johnston said when she moved to Joburg last year, she discovered that the borehole at her new residence was dry.

When she asked about it in a neighbourhood group chat, a neighbour said the water table was low. “What began as a simple inquiry turned into countless nights spent researching aquifers, boreholes and everything related to underground water,” she said.

She stumbled upon research documents that explained the intricate connections between the Vaal and Limpopo Rivers through the karst belt – a geological formation known for its soluble rocks that create underground drainage systems and the importance of underground water in sustaining communities and ecosystems.

“One of the most interesting discoveries I made was a document regarding the Gautrain tunnels,” she said.

“The document detailed how the construction of these tunnels intersected with underground water systems, posing unique challenges and opportunities for water management,” she said.

NOW READ: Johannesburg’s water crisis is a failure of governance