By Oratile Mashilo

23 Sep 2024

Water crisis: Supply restored to Kalafong Hospital after disruptive outage

Water was restored at the Kalafong Hospital after water outages. The city of Tshwane urges residents to use water sparingly.

Water restored at Kalafong Hospital after water outages

 Days after water was detoured to provide much-needed relief to Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, the City of Tshwane has confirmed that supply has been restored to another hospital affected by outages.

The Kalafong Provincial Tertiary Hospital in Atteridgeville was hit by water shortages for several weeks due to the Atteridgeville reservoir running low.

The city confirmed the restoration on Monday and urged residents to maintain their water conservation efforts.

Why is there no water in Atteridgeville

It said water pumped to the storage facility was consumed at a faster rate than what the system could supply.

“The reservoir that supplies water in Atteridgeville and immediate areas has significantly dropped to an alarming and concerning state,” said the city last week.

“Spring is typically associated with increased water consumption, which puts a strain on the water supply system. Water conservation means using our limited water supply wisely and making every effort to conserve it.”

Areas that were affected include:

  • Atteridgeville
  • Elandsfontein
  • Kwaggasrand
  • Pretoria Town and Townslands 351-JR
  • Saulsville
  • Schurveberg
  • Skurweplaas
  • West park

ALSO READ: How to use water sparingly amidst water outages in Atteridgeville

6 400 properties may have run dry to save Charlotte Maxeke

The restoration comes less than a week after Johannesburg Water detoured water supply to the struggling Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Water tankers were sent overnight and on 17 September to aid the hospital’s supply.

Johannesburg Water said that its Parktown 2 reservoir has been shut and detoured to the hospital, leaving more than 6,000 properties in 95 areas with little to no water.

Water issues have plagued the city for several weeks, with the challenge likely to worsen as spring and summer approach.

Additional reporting by Abigail van der Hoven.

NOW READ: Water crisis: Nothing less than an emergency

