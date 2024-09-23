Health dept promises to do better after woman hangs herself at George Mukhari Hospital

Hospital staff are receiving counselling after a woman was found hanging from a cellphone charger cable in a bathroom on Monday.

A woman hangedherself at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Monday. (Photo: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

The Gauteng Department of Health said it is deeply saddened and will work towards preventing similar incidents in the future after a woman hanged herself in a bathroom at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

A department media liaison declined to confirm to The Citizen what the 36-year-old woman had been admitted for, or if it was mental health-related.

Woman hangs herself with charger cable

The department issued a statement on Monday evening concerning the death of the woman at the Tswhane hospital earlier in the day.

“The patient had been admitted to the hospital on 21 September 2024 and was receiving care in the hospital’s ward 37,” the department said.

“On Monday, 23 September 2024, at approximately 1pm, a nurse making her rounds noticed that a bathroom door was locked.

“After knocking several times without a response, she requested assistance from another nurse.

“The two nurses forcefully opened the door and devastatingly discovered the patient hanging by a cellphone charger cable inside.”

The department stated immediate efforts were undertaken to resuscitate the woman. However, a doctor was called to the scene and certified she was dead.

Hospital staff receive counselling while police investigate

The hospital staff, who were deeply affected by this traumatic experience, are receiving counselling and support.

The South African Police Service (Saps) were informed and are currently investigating the matter.

The department added it extends its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

“The department remains committed to providing compassionate and safe health care and will continue to work toward preventing such incidents from occurring in the future.”

Patient dies in psychiatric unit fire

In June, a fire broke out in the female psychiatric unit at the same hospital.

By the time firefighters arrived, staff had already extinguished the fire in the single isolation ward using portable fire extinguishers. However, a 35-year-old female patient died in the incident.

“[The patient] was placed in a seclusion room today (24 June), as part of her prescribed treatment,” explained Gauteng Health Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

“At around 6.35pm in the evening, a smouldering smoke and small fire broke out from the seclusion room. Immediate actions were taken to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of patients.

“The fire was quickly contained and extinguished by the fire brigade, but unfortunately the patient in the seclusion room sustained fatal injuries. Seventeen other patients in the unit were successfully evacuated and temporarily relocated to a different wing of the psychiatric department as a precautionary measure.”

