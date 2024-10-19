Emergency water shutdown on Sunday for some northern suburbs in Johannesburg

The emergency water shutdown will begin at midnight and is necessary to repair a main water pipe in Sandown, north of Johannesburg.

Johannesburg Water say roughly 10,000 Johannesburg residents will be without water on Sunday.

The outage will affect some customers linked to the Illovo reservoir and supply tower.

Residents could awake on Sunday morning to dry taps as the emergency shutdown will be implemented from midnight on 20 October.

No water during shutdown

Technicians will be conducting repairs to a 600mm main water pipe near the corner of Katherine and Pretoria Roads in Sandown.

Johannesburg Water have not stated how long the shutdown will last or given an estimated time of restoration.

The suburbs affected will be:

Athol

Athol Gardens

Benmore

Hyde Park

Hurlingham

Illovo

Inanda

Morningside

New Brighton

Parkmore

Sandhurst

Sandton

Sandown

Stathavon

Simba

Willow Wild

Vaal Dam under 40%

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) issued a warning encouraging residents to use water sparingly.

The DWS said the Vaal Dam is currently at 39.5% of its full storage capacity, down from 77.5% at the same time last year.

The city of currently under Level 1 water restrictions with a R5,000 fine applicable to residents caught watering their lawns and gardens between 6am and 6pm.

Residents are also not allowed to wash their driveways, patios or hard outdoor surfaces using a house pipe or risk the same penalty.

Lesotho Highlands shutdown currently in effect

The six-moth shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project began on 1 October.

Pumping of water from two dams in Lesotho into the Integrated Vaal Tiver System (IVRS), which feeds Gauteng, was stopped in order to contact necessary maintenance.

The Vaal Dam is one of 14 dams that make up the IVRS and is the primary feeder for Rand Water, who will draw from the Sterkfontein Dam should the Vaal drop below 18%.

