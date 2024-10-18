Residents turn to bottled water after prolonged outages in these areas

There are approximately 47 areas and 7,350 properties affected by the water disruptions.

Residents in the Brixton area and surrounding regions will have more hours without a proper water supply.

Johannesburg Water on Friday announced prolonged water maintenance attributing the delay to technical issues.

According to the utility interruptions which began on Thursday at 6pm, and were initially scheduled to end at 2am on Friday, will only conclude on Friday at 1pm.

“The work took longer than expected, due to technical difficulties encountered,” the utility said in an update.

It added that workers were still on-site concluding repairs to “ensure the resumption of water supply to the affected areas”.

Areas drawing water from the Crosby and Brixton Tower are critically low

A resident from the Bosmont area told The Citizen that they relied on bottled water to get their daily routines going, including taking a bath.

There are approximately 47 areas and 7,350 properties affected by the water disruptions.

ALSO READ: ‘Stop bullying us’: Westbury residents shut down streets for second day over water [VIDEO]

Affected areas

Residents in the following areas will be impacted by the disruption:

Auckland park

Bosmont

Braamfontein Werf

Braamfontein Werf ext.1

Brixton

Burghersdorp ext.1

Claremont

Coronationville

Cottesloe

Crosby

Croesus

Homestead park

Industria

Industria ext.1

Industria ext.2

Industria ext.3

Industria west

Jan Hofmeyr

Johannesburg

Langlaagte

Langlaagte north4,27822,700

Longdale

Longdale ext.2

Longdale ext.4

Longdale ext.5

Longdale ext.6

Mayfair

Mayfair ext.1

Mayfair west

Newclare

Paarlshoop

Paarlshoop ext.1

Pageview

Pageview ext.1

Richmond

Richmond ext.1

Riverlea ext.2

Riverlea ext.3

Riverlea ext.5

Riverlea ext.9

Riverlea ext.10

Riverlea ext.11

Rossmore

Sunnyside

Uitsaaisentrum

Vrededorp

Vredepark

All streets in these suburbs are currently affected.

Daily water supply system status updates: Friday 18 October 2024 (Morning). ^AM pic.twitter.com/AkVd5RrdCS — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 18, 2024

ALSO READ: ‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages

The utility said alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas, with further details on the disruptions to be provided.

“We apologise to the affected customers for the inconvenience caused.”