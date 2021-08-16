Weather update: Warmer conditions on Monday after snow, intense cold

Cheryl Kahla

It’s been a frosty weekend in South Africa, from snow-covered mountains to extreme chill as two cold fronts swept across the country.

As per Monday’s weather update, the sun will show its lovely face again.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday said a gradual improvement in weather conditions and temperatures will be noted from Monday across the country.

“No weather-related alerts for [Monday]”, the weather service said.

The weather service’s Lehlohonolo Thobela said South Africans could expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts of the country with a 30% chance of showers in the northeastern parts and KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH: Forecast for Monday

NOW READ: Cloudy, cold and windy weather grips most parts of SA

A lovely reprieve after the intense weather conditions we faced over the weekend. It was beautiful, though, wasn’t it?

Experts predicted between 3cm and 5cm of snow for Friday and Saturday. The heavy snowfall also resulted in road closures along across the country.

Here are some photos and videos taken at Afriski over the weekend. A winter wonderland indeed!

Look at all of that SNOW! ❄️❄️❄️



More snow has fallen during the night and early hours this morning. We’ve had 15-20cm fall in some areas around the resort.



Photos by: Peter Peyper and Martin Schultz / Afriski Mountain Resort pic.twitter.com/Agt17PD51X— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) August 15, 2021

Katleho Skhosana sent us this video taken close to Phuthaditjhaba in the Free State. pic.twitter.com/xcrbJKkRTH— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 14, 2021

It’s snowing ❄️❄️❄️https://t.co/hDLMyIr2Ze



Video by Tony Matlosa/ Afriski Mountain Resort pic.twitter.com/6BBFYvT6Pn— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) August 14, 2021

❄️❄️❄️ ITS SNOWING ❄️❄️❄️



So far approximately 5cm of snow has fallen around the top of the Afriski bowl so far.



????: Tony Matlosa / Afriski Mountain pic.twitter.com/XJRfzddZIq— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) August 14, 2021

Ryan sent us the following images at the Trail run at Golden Gate this morning. -8 with 80kmh wind gusts pic.twitter.com/5O4BdF0ozR— Storm Report SA (@StormReportSA1) August 14, 2021

Great news! Roads are now open to all class vehicles.



Since there is excess snow laying on side of road all drivers are advised to drive with caution and ideally not in early morning or late at night because roads may be icy.



@visitlesotho @TheReporterLS pic.twitter.com/00raDBpt5I— AFRISKI (@SkiAfriski) August 15, 2021

Johannesburg will have a high of 19 degrees Celcius today and a low of 8, and it will only get a bit warmer as the week progresses. Tshwane residents may expect a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 today.

Upington will be the warmest, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 14, dropping two degrees on Tuesday, and down to 19 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.