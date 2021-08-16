Weather update: Warmer conditions on Monday after snow, intense cold

It’s been a frosty weekend in South Africa, from snow-covered mountains to extreme chill as two cold fronts swept across the country.
As per Monday’s weather update, the sun will show its lovely face again.
Weather update: Monday, 16 August
The South African Weather Service (Saws) on Sunday said a gradual improvement in weather conditions and temperatures will be noted from Monday across the country.
“No weather-related alerts for [Monday]”, the weather service said.
The weather service’s Lehlohonolo Thobela said South Africans could expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts of the country with a 30% chance of showers in the northeastern parts and KwaZulu-Natal.
WATCH: Forecast for Monday
A lovely reprieve after the intense weather conditions we faced over the weekend. It was beautiful, though, wasn’t it?
Experts predicted between 3cm and 5cm of snow for Friday and Saturday. The heavy snowfall also resulted in road closures along across the country.
Here are some photos and videos taken at Afriski over the weekend. A winter wonderland indeed!
Johannesburg will have a high of 19 degrees Celcius today and a low of 8, and it will only get a bit warmer as the week progresses. Tshwane residents may expect a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 7 today.
Upington will be the warmest, with a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 14, dropping two degrees on Tuesday, and down to 19 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.