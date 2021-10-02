No major incidents reported after severe hail storm – Joburg EMS

Citizen Reporter

Emergency services in Johannesburg are still on high alert as heavy rains are expected to continue over the weekend.

Hail storm

City of Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba told The Citizen on Saturday afternoon that there have not been reports of major incidents following heavy hail storm.

“We have not received any major incidents caused by the rain so far, but there were incidents in Orange Farm where two house roofs were blown away,” she said.

Radebe-Kgiba further urged motorists to drive carefully to avoid trouble.

“Make sure you keep a safe distance when driving and if there are any flooded roads, please avoid them,” she said.

She also urged residents in low-lying areas to be extra cautious.

City of Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi also told EWN that reinforcements had been roped in to ensure the safety of residents.

WATCH: How to drive safely on wet roads

Meanwhile, Tshwane EMS spokesperson Charles Mabaso called on motorists to avoid crossing roads “where there’s water if one is not sure how deep it goes”.

This weather comes after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) earlier this week had warned of heavy rains in several parts of the country.

The weather service said wet weather was expected to persist into the weekend in parts of Gauteng, parts of the Eastern Cape province, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal as well as in Mpumalanga.

It also cautioned that the severe weather conditions could bring with them the possibility of localised flooding in low-lying areas and the risk of damage to cars on the roads, as well as critical infrastructure.

This could cause damage to both informal and formal settlements and houses, and business structures.

A hail storm currently active over parts of JHB. https://t.co/ZeJpm7sqPp— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2021

???? guyzini, we just got striked by a Hail storm. Yhoo iimoto pic.twitter.com/3dpXVj6DMt— Olwethu Mtati (@olwethu_mtati) October 2, 2021

This hail though. And the car is damaged ???? pic.twitter.com/gyYBF8Gk4o— Ngendakumana J. Patrick (@ngendapatrick) October 2, 2021

Insurer Dialdirect has offered tips to stay safe in adverse weather conditions: