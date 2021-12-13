Weather alert: Level 4 warnings for flooding, severe storms in EC

Citizen Reporter

The South Africa Weather Service (Saws) has issued weather alerts for severe downpours, localised flooding and strong winds in Eastern Cape on Monday.

The alerts are valid until 11.59pm. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather alert: Eastern Cape

‘Very high instabilities’

Saws says “a deep surface trough is sitting over the interior of the country, with an upper air trough over the western interior”.

This will result in “very high instabilities which may lead to severe thunderstorms”.

These storms could also “contain a large amount of small hail”, as well as excessive lighting and strong, damaging winds.

Flooding, damage, strong winds

The weather service said residents should prepare for damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock.

In addition, disruptions could be expected to municipal and other services.

“The heavy downpours are expected to result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, and possibly causing major traffic disruptions and incidents.”

Finally, “falling trees with flying debris can also be expected due to strong winds”, Saws warned.