WATCH: Parts of Eastern Cape underwater after severe floods

Residents in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, felt the wrath of severe thunderstorms and flash floods which left widespread damage on Saturday, 8 January 2022

Severe flooding was also reported in Mdantzane, Duncan Village in East London, Dutywa and Buffalo City Metro.

Watch: Eastern Cape floods

Spare a thought for my hometown, Mthatha, Eastern Cape, they suffered badly from the floods too. pic.twitter.com/uSSNXk1LvI— Accountability Champion (@champion_genera) January 8, 2022

Buffalo City Metro Municipality on Saturday activated its disaster management teams, following continuous heavy rains across the region.

Fire and traffic service teams and law enforcement officials were on high alert, with the Metro’s “electricity and water standby teams are also active”.

Eastern Cape weather update: 9 January

As per the South African Weather Service (Saws), residents in the northern and eastern parts of the province should expect harsh weather conditions on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are expected in Matatiele, Barkley East, Maclear, Mthatha, and Elliot.

Storms in Northern and Western Cape

Meanwhile, yellow level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms were issued for the Northern and Western Cape. The alert is valid from 10am until 11pm on Sunday, 9 January 2022.

The weather service said showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the eastern Namakwa, Central Karoo and the eastern parts of the Cape Winelands in the afternoon.

Floods in Eastern Cape right now pic.twitter.com/I7griTkkZt— Apostle Mary Favour Stephens (@ApostleMaryFav1) January 8, 2022

The weather conditions are then expected to move on to the Overberg region from late afternoon.

“Some of these thundershowers may become severe, where quick and heavy downpours can be expected.”

@GiftoftheGivers Floods in Eastern Cape. Please send your helicopters people drowning— Apostle Mary Favour Stephens (@ApostleMaryFav1) January 8, 2022

With all these floods occurring around East London and the rural parts of Eastern Cape. The ANC government could have long time built more dams to capture all these water and supply running water to rural areas. Eastern Cape literally rains all year long. #ANC110— The Big Xhosa (@LiverPooLHype) January 8, 2022

Flooding and hail

In addition, the weather service said “large amounts of small hail may also occur”.

Residents are warned of localised flooding, especially around susceptible roads and low-lying areas or bridges.

Damage to infrastructure and informal settlements may also occur “due to large amounts of small hail in very isolated events”, the Saws said.

This is the result of heavy rains which hit the Eastern Cape today. Mdantsane, Duncan Village, Dutywa and Mthatha were largely affected. ???? So many people displaced, lost places they called home and valuables. It’s reported two people passed away. ???? pic.twitter.com/5OJa5V2J8P— Gugu Phandle (@GugsOutside) January 8, 2022

