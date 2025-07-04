Recipe of the day: Warm winter roasted red pepper soup

Read more
This is an ideal winter recipe to add to your cooking repertoire.
Roasted red pepper soup. Picture: Supplied
There’s nothing better than a comforting homemade soup to warm you up in winter.
This easy-to-make roasted red pepper soup is full of sweet peppers and fresh herbs that give it a great flavour.
ALSO READ: Recipe of the day: Mushroom, biltong and potato chowder makes perfect winter warmer dish
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 large onion chopped
- 2 carrots chopped
- 3 celery stalks chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 garlic cloves chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves plus more for serving
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
- 2 x 400g jars roasted bell peppers drained (about 4 each)
- 2 x 400g can crushed tomatoes with juices
- 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
Method
- Heat the olive oil in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until soft and translucent, 5 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper.
- Add the garlic, basil, thyme and roasted red peppers, and cook until fragrant, 1-2 more minutes.
- Add canned tomatoes and broth, and bring mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Turn off the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth and completely blended.
- Stir in the greek yogurt until well combined. Serve with fresh torn basil.
*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permissionPrint
Warm winter roasted red pepper soup
Ingredients
Scale
-
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
-
- 1 large onion chopped
-
- 2 carrots chopped
-
- 3 celery stalks chopped
-
- 1 teaspoon salt
-
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
-
- ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper
-
- 2 garlic cloves chopped
-
- 2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves plus more for serving
-
- 1 tablespoon fresh thyme
-
- 2 12-ounce jars roasted bell peppers drained (about 4)
-
- 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes with juices
-
- 4 cups low sodium vegetable broth
- ¼ cup Greek yogurt
Instructions
- Heat the olive oil in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until soft and translucent, 5 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper.
- Add the garlic, basil, thyme and roasted red peppers, and cook until fragrant, 1-2 more minutes.
- Add canned tomatoes and broth, and bring mixture to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes.
- Turn off the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth and completely blended.
- Stir in the greek yogurt until well combined. Serve with fresh torn basil.