Recipe of the day: Warm winter roasted red pepper soup

This is an ideal winter recipe to add to your cooking repertoire.

There’s nothing better than a comforting homemade soup to warm you up in winter.

This easy-to-make roasted red pepper soup is full of sweet peppers and fresh herbs that give it a great flavour.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion chopped

2 carrots chopped

3 celery stalks chopped

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 garlic cloves chopped

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves plus more for serving

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 x 400g jars roasted bell peppers drained (about 4 each)

2 x 400g can crushed tomatoes with juices

4 cups low sodium vegetable broth

¼ cup Greek yogurt

Method

Heat the olive oil in a large heavy bottom pot over medium heat. Add the onions, carrots and celery and cook until soft and translucent, 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper. Add the garlic, basil, thyme and roasted red peppers, and cook until fragrant, 1-2 more minutes. Add canned tomatoes and broth, and bring mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 30 minutes. Turn off the heat. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth and completely blended. Stir in the greek yogurt until well combined. Serve with fresh torn basil.

*This recipe was sourced from feelgoodfoodie.net with permission

