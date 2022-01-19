Hot and dry weather in WC to result in ‘extremely uncomfortable conditions’

Citizen Reporter

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the south-western parts of Namakwa in the Northern Cape, interior of West Coast, Central, Little Karoo and Cape Winelands in the Western Cape as well as the southern parts of

the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.



“Hot and dry weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the Central Karoo, Breede Valley and the Little Karoo in the Western Cape on Thursday,” said the weather service in a statement.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20.1.2022 pic.twitter.com/HduHx19WKx— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 19, 2022

Weather advisory in other provinces:

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.



Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West province: Cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and central parts.

Northern Cape: Fine and hot in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with morning showers over the central and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly.

ALSO READ: Heavy rains persist as level 4 weather warning issued for Gauteng, Mpumalanga

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot becoming cloudy to partly cloudy in the east and southern parts by evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming fresh along the west-coast by evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the west by the afternoon, spreading to the east by the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy over the interior in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy with morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

