KZN floods leave more than 130 people homeless

Disaster Management teams have been dispatched to parts of KwaZulu-Natal after two days of heavy rains.

At least 138 people in eMadlangeni and Greater Kokstad local municipalities were left homeless after their homes were flooded on Friday.

In eMadlangeni Local Municipality, 16 people had to be evacuated as a result of flooding.

The torrential rains led to the collapse of a local bridge that is on a road leading to the town of Utrecht.

In the greater Kokstad municipality, a local river burst its banks and flooded surrounding homes in wards 9,5 and 1. As a result of this 122 people were left homeless.

KZN Department of Cooperation and Traditional Affairs said its disaster management teams are busy with assessments for the full extent of the storm damages.

Flooding in Kokstad. Picture: KZN Cogta

So far no deaths have been reported.

“Residents are urged to exercise extreme caution and to follow weather reports so that they stay updated on the conditions in their area,” said KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

“We appeal to communities to exercise extreme caution as the inclement weather conditions could lead to disruptive rainfall which could result in flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of affected communities, possible damage to roads and bridges and poor driving conditions.”

According to the advisory issued by the weather service the recent weather conditions are not linked to Tropical Cyclone Batsirai in any way.

Residents living in low lying areas are urged to take the necessary precautions which include:

• Not crossing flooded roads or bridges

• Avoiding crossing streams and rivers

• Not walking in swift-flowing water

Motorists are also urged to avoid driving through flooded areas.

Disaster Management teams will continue to monitor areas that are prone to weather-related incidents.

