Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in parts of KZN on Friday

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is expecting isolated showers and thundershowers over the western parts and Midlands in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. In other parts of the province, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.



“The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to northeasterly, becoming easterly to south-easterly in places,” said the weather service.



This as extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kareeberg and Kamiesberg municipalities of the Northern Cape.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11.2.2022

Gauteng: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy along the escarpment and in the Lowveld at first, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very hot in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy in the south-west from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the Lowveld and along the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south

Northern Cape: Cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot to very hot becoming partly cloudy in the east from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog patches in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the north. The wind along the coast will be light westerly but light to moderate southerly from the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with fog and drizzle in places south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.