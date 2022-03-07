Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Tuesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned Gauteng residents to not leave their umbrellas at home when they go to work on Tuesday.

This as the weather service expects isolated showers and thundershowers in parts of Gauteng including Pretoria, Johannesburg and Vereeniging.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with evening showers and thundershowers in the Highveld. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south-west.

North West: Cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southern parts and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape: Cloudy along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except along the coast and adjacent interior.The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south-coast and the adjacent interior with isolated light rain where it will be cool, clearing by late afternoon, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the north-east. It will be very hot in places along the west-coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the south-west coast. It will become easterly along the south-coast by late afternoon.The expected UVB sunburn index:Extreme

ALSO READ: Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated morning rain along the coast and isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers north of Darlington Dam.The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south-west. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers in the west and south, otherwise isolated except in the north-east.The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the south from morning spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index:Very High