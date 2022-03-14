Level 2 warning issued for disruptive rain in parts of Gauteng, Limpopo 

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning over the Lowveld of Mpumalanga in the early hours of Tuesday and over the western Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The south-central and south-west of Limpopo as well as the northern parts of Gauteng will experience the heavy rain in the afternoon.

Spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Robert Mulaudzi has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

“No major accidents have been reported so far throughout the City of Johannesburg, however, we just want to urge our motorists out there to exercise caution, reduce the speed and also extend the safe following distance and also try and avoid crossing areas which might be flooded,” said Mulaudzi.

“We have got our monitoring teams in all seven regions of the City monitoring our low lying areas for any incidents or flash floods. We also have our specialised water rescue team on high alert. We should be able to respond to all the emergencies which might occur due to the severe thunderstorms.”

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the southern central parts and south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy in the west, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State: Morning fog patches over the central and western parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the west in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm but partly cloudy and cool in the south and east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly in the south otherwise fresh to strong. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in places over the northern interior. Isolated showers and rain are expected in places in the south-east where it will remain cloudy. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cold in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in places south of escapement. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate