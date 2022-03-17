Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in Cape Town on Friday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for extremely high fire danger conditions in the City of Cape Town and Swartland municipality on Friday.

“Conditions are such that FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and/or animal life,” said the weather service.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 18.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/RSLY097ufX— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 17, 2022

In Northern Cape, a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding susceptible to informal settlements and difficult driving conditions in Upington, Kai!Garib and !Kheis.

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool.

North West: Cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

Free State: Cloudy with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and western parts.

Northern Cape: Fine in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the interior, becoming cloudy to partly cloudy over the eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy over the interior with isolated evening showers and thundershowers in the north-west of Somerset East. Coastal fog and mist is expected in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to south-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon over the interior and cloudy in the evening with fog in places south of the escarpment. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool in places in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly spreading to the north by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High