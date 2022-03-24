Isolated showers and thundershowers expected in Gauteng on Friday

Citizen Reporter

It promises to be a wet Friday in parts of Gauteng including Johannesburg, Pretoria and Vereeniging as the South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.3.2022 pic.twitter.com/aJAPSAIeB4— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 24, 2022

“The multi-model rainfall forecast indicates above-normal rainfall for the north-east of the country and below-normal rainfall for the south-west during mid-autumn (MAM) through to early-winter (MJJ). Temperatures are expected to be quite variable during the coming season, however, the majority of the forecasts indicate mostly above-normal temperatures over the central and north-eastern parts and below-normal temperatures over the south-west,” said the weather service on the seasonal forecast.

Friday’s weather forecast

Mpumalanga: Hot in places over the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley where it will be very hot in places. It will be scattered in the south-east.

North West: Partly cloudy and warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the south west.

Free State: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Northern Cape: Cloudy and fog along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm weather in the west but cloudy and cool over the east and southern parts with rain along the south coast and adjacent interior continuing into the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh south easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered in places along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to south easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the coast and the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate