Weather alert: Floods and disruptive rain expected across large parts of Gauteng

Cheryl Kahla

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for localised floods, disruptive rain, slippery road conditions and reduced visibility in Gauteng.

Here’s what you need to know.

Sunday weather update

Floods, disruptive rain

Saws issued weather alerts for localised flooding and heavy downpours on Sunday evening.

Disruptive rain is predicted for Rand West City and Randfontein, and the weather service warns low-lying roads and bridges, and informal settlements are at risk of flood.

“Major roads will be affected but can be used with increased travel times”, Saws said.

Slippery roads, reduced visibility

However, motorists are warned to expect difficult driving conditions, “as well as minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and reduced visibility”.

Similar alerts were issued for the City of Tshwane, City of Johannesburg, Meyerton, Ekurhuleni (especially Kempton Park), Carletonville, Krugersdorp, and Vereeniging.

The alerts are active until 11:59pm on Sunday evening.

Weather report, Monday 4 April

In addition, Saws Meteorologist Kumsa Masizana said there is a chance of severe thunderstorms on Monday, as well as disruptive hail and localised flooding.

JMPD officials, therefore, call on motorists to “take caution on the roads due to slippery conditions as it is likely to result in accidents”.

Emergency services will be on high alert this week.

