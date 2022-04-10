PICS: (Almost) winter wonderland in Lesotho after first snow of the year falls

Nica Richards

The first snow of the year has fallen in Lesotho, with AfriSki guests and staff waking up to a light blanket of fluffy white.

Light snowfall was predicted to occur, along with wet and cold conditions, over the central and southern parts of Lesotho, and surrounding Drakensberg mountains on Saturday and Sunday night.

This as a sharp upper-air trough formed seaward of South Africa’s south-west coast on Friday, which intensified into a cut-off low over the south-western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service.

Although conditions are expected to begin clearing over the Northern Cape, and parts of the North West, Free State and Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal was on Sunday issued with a yellow weather warning for severe and disruptive rain.

Snow Report said earlier this week more than 20cm of snow could possibly fall between Saturday and Monday, but that snow was not expected to fall far down Sani Pass, if at all.

Snow was predicted to be visible by Sunday morning.

A Jeep covered in snow on 10 April 2022. Photo credit: SnowReportSA / AfriSki Mountain Resort

A webcam still image of the first signs of overnight snowfall at AfriSki Resort in Lesotho on 10 April 2022. Photo credit: SnowReportSA / AfriSki Mountain Resort

Snow falls in Lesotho on 10 April 2022. Photo credit: SnowReportSA

The last time snow fell in Lesotho was towards the end of November last year.

All images have been used with permission from SnowReportSA.