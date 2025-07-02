Weather alert: A wet and windy Thursday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 3 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 3 July 2025.

Disruptive rain and flooding warnings are in place for the Western Cape, as parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State, and Eastern Cape brace for damaging winds, thunderstorms and fire danger. Most provinces can expect cool, cloudy weather with scattered showers. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 02 – 03 July 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & western parts of the country. Damaging winds, disruptive rain, & severe thunderstorms are possible over the south-western interior. #saws pic.twitter.com/E1n2eABwgB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 2, 2025

Weather warnings, Thursday, 3 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and danger to life due to fast flowing streams over low-lying bridges in the western parts of the Western Cape.

A yellow level 1 for damaging winds leading to localised damage to settlements (formal and informal) as well as risk of localised runaway fires in the extreme south-western parts of the North West, extreme south-eastern part of the Northern Cape and the western parts of the Free State.

Saws has also issued a yellow Level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with large amounts of small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning leading to localised damage to settlements, falling trees and flying debris in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Tokologo Local Municipality in the Free State.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 3 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect warm conditons in the Lowveld, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool. It will be cloudy in the southwest.

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld and the Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Party cloudy, windy and warm weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the extreme north-east. It will be cloudy in the south-east.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the north-west, otherwise it will be cloudy, windy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy in the west with morning fog in the extreme west, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very cold in places in the south.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog over the central parts, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated to scattered showers and rain but widespread in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool, but cold conditions in places in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but isolated in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain over the south-western parts. It will be fine and warm in the east.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.