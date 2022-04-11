Floods in KZN leave two people dead as rains continue

Citizen Reporter

As rains continue in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), two people have reportedly died as a result of the floods.

The two people died over the weekend in KwaMashu and Umlazi.

According South African Police Service (Saps) in KZN, the body of a 36-year-old man was recovered from the mud in Umlazi on Sunday.

Speaking to eNCA on Monday night, Medi-Response Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said at least 10 people were missing as rescue search continues in the north of Durban.

“As we standing here there’s about three or four other life rescues we have been responding in need of assistance. The biggest problem right now is that all the main roads are flooded so the rescuers can’t get to these scenes,” he said.

Herbt further urged people in the province to stay home amid the heavy rains.

#sapsKZN Earlier yesterday DBN SAPS Search and Rescue along with Metro Police SAR and Medi-Response Rescue responded to a mudslide in Umlazi. Body of a 36yr-old male was excavated from the mud and debris and hauled up the muddy Embankment.

Earlier on Monday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued orange level 5 warnings for widespread showers and heavy rainfall over the eastern parts of the province.

“Significant amounts of rainfall already observed in areas along the coast and reports of flooding on roads. Disruptive rain is still expected to persist throughout the day,” the service said.

The weather warning includes the following impacts:

Flooding of roads, settlements and bridges

Danger to life (both human and livestock) as a result of fast-flowing streams

Damage to infrastructure

Vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility

Disruption of schools

Soil erosion, mudslides and rockfalls

In addition to the above, yellow level 2 warnings were issued for Durban weather as well: heavy rainfall, mudslides and harsh driving conditions over the midlands and northern parts of KZN.