Fine and cool weather expected across SA on Wednesday

South Africans in most parts of the country can expect fine and cool weather on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) said.
Capetonians, however, should expect cloudy weather with a chance of light rain.
Wednesday’s weather forecast
Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.
Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.
Limpopo: Morning fog patches in the south, otherwise fine and warm.
North West: Fine and cool to warm.
Free State: Fine and cool weather.
Eastern parts of the Northern Cape: Morning and evening fog patches along the coast otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.
Western Cape: Cloudy and cold along the south and south-west with a chance of rain and showers, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.
Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but cloudy along coast at first with a chance of light rain, west of St Francis. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly.
Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south by evening. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south westerly.
KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be Gentle westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.