Level 1 warning for damaging waves issued between Plettenberg Bay and East London

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves that could result in localised disruption of small harbours and ports, localised disruptions to beachfront activities, and difficulty of navigation of small vessels in steep waves, between Plettenberg Bay and East London on Tuesday.

This after issuing a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

⚠️Yellow level 2 Wind Warning: for KZN coastal areas. Valid from overnight tonight into tomorrow (Monday 30 May 2022) morning. Rough seas can also be expected. pic.twitter.com/esZIqhyY7O— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 29, 2022

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cold to cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cold to cool but warm in places in the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy late morning.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool, becoming party cloudy late morning into the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cold to cool.

Free State: Fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy to cloudy over the south-western and southern coastal regions at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to northwesterly but light northerly north of Dussen Island. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold, but partly cloudy and cool. with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy west of the Kei River. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but cold in the west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.