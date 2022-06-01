Weather: Frost and sub-zero temperatures expected in parts of SA on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

South Africans should brace for a cold Thursday morning after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning for black frost over the southern parts of both the Free State and Northern Cape.

“Minimum temperatures in average of -5 degree, which has negative impact on mostly small crop farming is expected,” warned the weather service.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.6.2022 pic.twitter.com/a8Y6nm6APV— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 1, 2022

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Frost in the southern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Morning frost in places in the Highveld, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and cool.

North West: Frost at first over the central and the western half, otherwise fine and cool.

Free State: Frost at first, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape: Warm along the coastal areas, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south-eastern interior, where frost is expected in the morning. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north

of Langebaan, otherwise light westerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming south-westerly by the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool weather. The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate westerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.