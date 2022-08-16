Brace yourself for ‘disruptive rain’ over the City of Cape Town on Wednesday

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of disruptive rain which could potentially result in the flooding of formal and informal settlements over the City of Cape Town, western parts of Cape Winelands and Overberg Districts, as well as Swartland Municipality over the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape, the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, northern interior of the Free State and the western and southern parts of the North West Province, warned the weather service.

Yellow level 2 warning: Rain: Western Cape: 17 August 2022 pic.twitter.com/cabefb9F1t— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 16, 2022

Wednesday’s weather service

Gauteng: Fine and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Fine and cool but warm in the LowVeld.

Limpopo: Fine and warm weather.

North West: Fine, windy and warm weather.

Free State: Fine, windy and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cool to warm.

Western parts of the Northern Cape: Fine and cold to cool with evening fog patches along

the coast. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Western Cape: Cloudy in the south-west with scattered to widespread showers and rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated light showers, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly becoming south-westerly in the south-west by the evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain west of Storms River in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon, but strong in the west in the evening, spreading east.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming southerly from late morning, but light north-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and warm but cool in the south-west. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.