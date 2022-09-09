High fire conditions expected in North West and Free State on Saturday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning of extremely high fire conditions on Saturday over the western and the central parts of the North West, Free State and Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

SAWS also announced cloudy conditions along the west and south coasts in the morning, with fog patches. Apart from the fog it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool.

The interior of the Western Cape is expected to be warm.

Saturday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Fine and hot.

North West: Fine and warm to hot, but windy over the western parts.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot but windy over the western parts.

Northern Cape: Cool along the coast where there will be morning fog patches, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot and windy over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the west and south coasts in the morning where there will be fog patches, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool but warm over the interior. It will become cloudy in the west from the evening.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior,

where it will become cloudy in the evening. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming

moderate south-westerly from late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool along the coast and adjacent interior.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment with fog in places near the coast. The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming light to moderate easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the south-east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool in the south-east. The wind along the coast will be light and variable south of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate north-easterly but fresh in the extreme north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

ALSO READ: Sunday weather: Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in parts of Free State