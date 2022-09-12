Morning fog and cold weather conditions expected in Mpumalanga

Citizen Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has announced that the Mpumalanga province will be engulfed with morning fog patches along the escarpment and in places on the Highveld.

Residents should also expect cloudy and cool weather conditions with light rain in places in the east. It will be cold along the escarpment.

Tuesday’s weather forecast:

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment and in places on the highveld, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain in places in the east. It will be cold along the escarpment.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east with light rain along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Free State: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

Northern Cape: Fine and cool to warm but hot along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape: Partly cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly, becoming easterly by the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fog in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated

morning showers and rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly towards midday. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

