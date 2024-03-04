Cape of Storms: Mother City now included in severe weather warning for province

The SA Weather Service has updated its yellow level-4 warning for severe thunderstorms to now include Cape Town.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Western Cape. Photo: iStock

The latest weather warning by the South African Weather Service’s (Saws) comes hot on the heels of news that a cut-off low pressure system will cause severe thunderstorms over parts of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts on Monday, 4 March.

Severe weather to hit Western Cape

Western Cape residents – and now Capetonians – will have to brace themselves for severe thunderstorms that could result in heavy rain, hail, lightning and strong winds.

According to the weather service, parts of the province will be lashed by rapid heavy downpours ranging from 20 to 40mm, excessive lightning, strong downdraughts, as well as large amounts of small hail.

Cape Town emergency numbers

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management (DRMC) spokesperson Sonica Lategan said all relevant departments have been advised to be on standby to deal with the possible impact of the weather forecast on the Mother City.

She urged residents to exercise caution and report any emergencies to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700 (from a cellphone) and 107 (from a landline).

ALSO READ: Joburg residents warned to brace for ‘very hot’ weather this week

Western Cape disaster management centres on high alert

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Anton Bredell, Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, said the Provincial Disaster Management Centre was prepared for the severe weather onslaught.

“We have activated the district disaster management centres and will be monitoring the weather patterns in close collaboration with the weather services,” Bredell said.

The minister urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel due to the risks associated with strong winds, heavy rain and hail.

Severe weather and fatal floods

In September 2023, heavy rainfall in excess of 100 to 200mm over the Heritage Day weekend led to the loss of lives due to excessive flooding across large parts of the Western Cape.

Damaging winds of up to 80km/h blew the roofs off houses and snapped trees like match sticks.

The assessments of the damages caused by the September floods which were declared a national disaster, amount to R441 million for provincial infrastructure and an additional R154 million for municipal damages.

NOW READ: Heritage Day floods in Western Cape declared ‘national disaster’ costing almost R600m in damages