Weather update: Warnings of dehydration and heatstroke in KwaZulu-Natal

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

While flooding may occur in the Western Cape on Tuesday as a result of thunderstorms, extremely uncomfortable conditions are predicted in KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding and large amounts of small hail over the Cape Winelands, Overberg, City of Cape Town district municipalities, as well as Saldanha Bay and Swartland local municipalities of the Western Cape in the early morning.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Matjhabeng local municipality of Free State, Greater Giyani, Greater Letaba, and Ba-Phalaborwa local municipalities in Limpopo, as well as parts of Nongoma and Big-Five Hlabisa local municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

Hot and humid weather will result in extremely uncomfortable conditions over the eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which may lead to dehydration and heatstroke.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north-east, where it will be very hot.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy and hot, becoming fine in the west.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the south and afternoon thundershowers in the east.

It will become fine in the west in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the west and south in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Warm over the north-western parts, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers in the south-west and central parts, but widespread along the south coast clearing from the west from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly along the south-west and south coast, but strong in the morning, otherwise moderate south to south-westerly becoming fresh southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine at first, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from mid-morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east early morning. It will become cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in places early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in places.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be very hot to extremely hot in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly but strong in the north, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the south by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High