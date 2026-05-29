Cape Town braces for mild autumn weekend

The mild and dry conditions are likely to give Capetonians a calm end to the final weekend of autumn.

Cape Town residents can expect a cool but largely pleasant final autumn weekend, with foggy mornings giving way to warmer and partly cloudy conditions later in the day, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

The Mother City is expected to remain dry throughout the weekend, with no rainfall forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

Foggy start to Saturday

The weather service forecast foggy conditions for most of Saturday morning, with humidity peaking at 85% by 8am.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool early in the day, sitting at 14°C at both 2 am and 8 am, before climbing to a daytime high of 20°C by 2 pm.

“Saturday’s overview forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum temperature of 20°C,” the weather service said.

The weather service said wind conditions will remain relatively mild in the morning, with south-easterly winds blowing at 9.3km/h.

By the afternoon and evening, conditions are expected to turn partly cloudy, then cloudy, while wind speeds increase to 18.5km/h from a south-south-easterly direction.The

weather service said no rain is expected on Saturday, with the “rain amount” forecast at 0mm and the “rain probability” remaining at 0%.

Warmer Sunday ahead

Sunday is expected to bring slightly warmer conditions across Cape Town, with temperatures forecast to peak at 23°C.

Morning conditions are expected to be partly cloudy with temperatures sitting at 14°C at 8am.

Humidity is forecast at 75% in the morning, then dropping to 65% later in the day.

According to weather service, winds will shift from an east-south-easterly direction in the morning to south-westerly by the evening.

Wind speeds are expected to strengthen from 9.3km/h earlier in the day to 18.5km/h by 8pm.

“Sunday’s overview forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum temperature of 23°C,” the weather service said.

The weather service added that no rainfall is expected on Sunday, with a predicted rain amount of 0mm and a rain probability of 0%.

The mild and dry conditions are likely to provide Capetonians with a calm end to the final weekend of autumn before winter officially begins next week.