‘It’s a bit weird’: Mixed reactions as Gabrielle Union buries father’s ashes at Cape Town wine farm

The actress' father died in April this year at the age of 81 following a battle with dementia.

American actress Gabrielle Union sparked mixed reactions after sharing that she had buried her late father’s ashes at the Klein Goederust wine farm in Franschhoek, Western Cape.

She said she buried the ashes under vines planted by her family during an earlier visit to the estate.

The post comes weeks after Union announced the death of her father, Sylvester “Cully” Union Jr, who died at the age of 81 following a battle with dementia.

At the time, she shared the emotional impact of losing him.

“It’s bewildering to feel relief that the pain has ended, but profound heartbreak at the finality of his time,” she wrote.

“I know I’m not the first or last Daddy’s girl to go through this, and I’m sending love and healing to anyone suffering the loss of a parent.”

Return to Franschhoek estate

Union and her husband, former NBA player Dwyane Wade, first visited the wine farm in November 2022 during celebrations for her 50th birthday in South Africa.

During that visit, the couple and their family planted vines and learned about the history of the estate.

Returning to the farm this year, Union said seeing the vineyard grow made the experience meaningful.

“Coming back and seeing how much the winery has grown and transformed since then, and getting to taste the fruit of our labour, was really special,” she wrote.

“What they’ve built here is truly incredible… and somewhere along the way, the owners and their families became like family to us too.”

In the burial video, she added:”May you nourish the earth the way you nourished us. May the blessings be bountiful. May the abundance be wrapped in peace, kindness, and consideration.”

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users questioning why the ashes were buried in South Africa instead of the United States.

“Why isn’t she burying her dad in America? It’s a bit weird, not going to lie,” one comment reads.

Another said, “Why is she doing this in South Africa? Couldn’t she go to another country?”

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