Eastern Cape roads treacherous due to snowfall

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose warned commuters against slippery road surfaces.

The Eastern Cape (EC) transport department on Monday warned road users to exercise extreme caution when traversing mountain passes in the province, as snowfall continues to affect road conditions.

Barkly Pass on the R58 between Barkly East and Lady Grey has been closed due to heavy snowfall, while other mountain passes are under close watch.

EC mountain passes closed due to snowfall

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose warned commuters against slippery road surfaces, urging them to be “extra vigilant when approaching our mountain passes”.

“Should the snowfall reach any dangerous proportions, our officials will not think twice about closing the routes in your interest as a road user, and from you, we will demand obedience and understanding of the situation until you are advised otherwise,” said Binqose.

Furthermore, Binqose added that road users should extend even more caution approaching some of the high-lying areas and mountain passes as snow continues falling, mainly in the northern parts of the province.

At the moment, affected regions include Barkly and Penhoek Pass on the N6 between Komani and Jamestown, which are currently closed due to heavy snowfall.

Eastern Cape – N6 Penhoek Pass (Update): ROAD CLOSED due to #Snow pic.twitter.com/rRGUdRUZZv July 8, 2024

Binqose said the department is also keeping a close eye on some mountain passes including Lootsburg Pass on the N9 between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg, Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Graaff-Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock).

EC warned of intense cold front

The South African Weather Service has warned of an intense cold front affecting the region, with bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds expected to continue over the coming days.

“High wind speeds increase the risk of runaway fires, property damage, and traffic disruptions. Vehicles towing trailers or caravans, and trucks carrying light loads are advised to be extra cautious, especially when traversing Van Reenen Pass between Ladysmith and Harrismith, the weather service cautioned,” notes SA Weather.

Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Route was expected to be busier than usual on Sunday due to the reopening of schools and the Durban July festivities.

Drivers are advised to heed weather warnings and take precautionary measures, such as carrying extra blankets, warm clothes, and emergency supplies in their vehicles.

N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) chief operating officer Thania Dhoogra urged drivers to adapt their driving style to the prevailing conditions.

“Please heed warnings, and always adapt your driving style to the prevailing conditions. For your safety and comfort, please keep extra blankets, warm clothes, emergency medication, sufficient water, food supplies, a torch, and mobile phone chargers in your vehicles,” notes SA Weather.

